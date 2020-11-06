Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) is scheduled to issue its Q3 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Saturday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.83 million for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCU stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

CCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

