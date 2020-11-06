CommScope Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,639 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,373% compared to the typical daily volume of 315 put options.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in CommScope in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 803.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

