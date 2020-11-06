Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.10 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CBK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.95 ($5.82).

ETR CBK opened at €4.02 ($4.72) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.17. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.32.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

