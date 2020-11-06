Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.