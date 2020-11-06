Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.97 million, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $42.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

