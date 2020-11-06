Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

COLM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.64. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 8,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $693,357.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,811,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,197 shares of company stock worth $43,370,993. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $31,750,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $28,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $11,413,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,557,000 after buying an additional 90,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

