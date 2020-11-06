Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

CLNY stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Colony Capital has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Colony Capital news, VP Ronald M. Sanders acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $192,750.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 845,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,759.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jacky Wu acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 629,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,259.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $582,350 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,216,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 1,179,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,409,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 1,620,540 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colony Capital by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 39,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.