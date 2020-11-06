Colliers Secur. Comments on Vocera Communications, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) – Research analysts at Colliers Secur. increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vocera Communications in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.62 and a beta of 0.09. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $36.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,347 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $97,431.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,609.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $428,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,044. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

