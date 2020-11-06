Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL opened at $83.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $85.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $92,375.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $609,248.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,904 shares of company stock worth $6,706,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,146,000 after buying an additional 97,892 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.2% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 745,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.