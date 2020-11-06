Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) CEO Robert Willett Sells 159,638 Shares of Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $11,342,279.90.

Robert Willett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Robert Willett sold 362 shares of Cognex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $24,156.26.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of Cognex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $7,051,000.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Robert Willett sold 6,022 shares of Cognex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $406,244.12.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $73.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.11. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 1.70. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,426,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,099,000 after buying an additional 122,823 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after buying an additional 1,522,642 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,128,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,392,000 after buying an additional 35,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,504,000 after buying an additional 90,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,810,000 after buying an additional 384,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

