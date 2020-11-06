Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CCNC stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23. Code Chain New Continent has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.