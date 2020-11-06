CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $19.34 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

