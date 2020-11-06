CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Melius raised shares of CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of CNH Industrial to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

NYSE CNHI opened at $9.12 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CNH Industrial by 26.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 145,062 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $94,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in CNH Industrial by 63.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in CNH Industrial by 45.8% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 389,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 122,333 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $2,290,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

