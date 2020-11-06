CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

CNHI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Melius raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

