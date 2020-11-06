Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) (ASX:CLV) Insider Simon Green Buys 11,834 Shares

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020 // Comments off

Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) (ASX:CLV) insider Simon Green acquired 11,834 shares of Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.77 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of A$20,898.84 ($14,927.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX)’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) Company Profile

Clover Corporation Limited refines and sells natural oils in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company is also involved in the production of encapsulated powders; and research and product development of functional food and infant nutrition ingredients. It offers Nu-Mega Hi docosahexaenoic acid tuna oils for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; Ocean Gold refined tuna oils; Nu-Mega Driphorm powders that are used in a range of infant formula, follow-on formula, growing up milks, and food applications; and Nu-Mega Driphorm HA for non-dairy applications.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.