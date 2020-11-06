Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clorox by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,046,000 after buying an additional 56,933 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 504.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Clorox by 32.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $212.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.65. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.31 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,114 shares of company stock worth $9,216,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

