Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) EVP Laura Stein Sells 19,430 Shares of Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laura Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clorox alerts:

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of Clorox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $1,818,468.30.

CLX stock opened at $212.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.65. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.