Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Clearwater Paper in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

NYSE CLW opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $596.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 28.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 385.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

