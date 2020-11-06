CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of CLSK opened at $9.30 on Monday. CleanSpark has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $15.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 272.94% and a negative return on equity of 173.21%. On average, research analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

