Clean Harbors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.
Clean Harbors stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $88.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.55.
In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at $214,414,591.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88. Insiders have sold 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,604,000 after purchasing an additional 162,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 953,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 813,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 95,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 476,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 255,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
