Clean Harbors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $88.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at $214,414,591.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88. Insiders have sold 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,604,000 after purchasing an additional 162,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 953,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 813,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 95,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 476,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 255,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

