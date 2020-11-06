Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms Buy Rating for Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) (LON:PURP)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their buy rating on shares of Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) (LON:PURP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

PURP stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.07. The stock has a market cap of $209.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54. Purplebricks Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 22.05 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.80 ($1.76).

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

