Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cigna (NYSE:CI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. Cigna updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.30-18.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $18.30-18.60 EPS.

Shares of CI opened at $214.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.98.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.85.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.