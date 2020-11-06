Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CEO Patrick Pacious Sells 33,850 Shares of Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00.

Patrick Pacious also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $74,924.10.

CHH opened at $93.74 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $85.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 46,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 156,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,378 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

