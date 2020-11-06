Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.60 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CD. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CD opened at $14.74 on Monday. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,144,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,609,000.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solution in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.