Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 9th (NYSE:CD)

Chindata Group’s (NYSE:CD) quiet period will end on Monday, November 9th. Chindata Group had issued 40,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.50. During Chindata Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CD opened at $14.74 on Friday. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $1,981,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $10,144,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $39,609,000.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solution in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

