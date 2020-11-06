Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Shares of CIM opened at $9.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.19%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14,215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.