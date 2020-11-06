Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $750.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Barclays boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $646.36.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $647.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $663.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $617.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,075 shares of company stock valued at $50,305,204 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,530,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,151,000 after purchasing an additional 157,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,566,000 after purchasing an additional 142,733 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

