Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Truist

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective upped by Truist from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHTR. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $646.36.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $647.36 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $663.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,075 shares of company stock valued at $50,305,204 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.