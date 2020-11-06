Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CMO Jonathan Hargis Sells 9,679 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Hargis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of Charter Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $647.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 7.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Charter Communications by 6.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charter Communications by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

