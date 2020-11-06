Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CMO Jonathan Hargis Sells 9,679 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jonathan Hargis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 2nd, Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of Charter Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80.
NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $647.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $663.70.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 7.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Charter Communications by 6.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charter Communications by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
