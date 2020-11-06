Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CFO Christopher L. Winfrey Sells 58,254 Shares

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $647.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $663.70. The firm has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charter Communications by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,914,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Charter Communications by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

