Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ CSBR opened at $9.28 on Monday. Champions Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Champions Oncology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Champions Oncology by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

