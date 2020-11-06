Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) (LON:CMH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.00

Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) (LON:CMH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 5500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.19. The company has a market capitalization of $963,000.00 and a PE ratio of -4.42.

About Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) (LON:CMH)

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment offers light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

