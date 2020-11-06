CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

CGX Energy Inc (CVE:OYL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.45. CGX Energy shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 4,050 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26. The stock has a market cap of $89.95 million and a P/E ratio of -14.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39.

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGX Energy Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

