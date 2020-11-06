CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$104.32 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$104.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIB.A. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CGI from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$102.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$85.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$89.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.80. CGI has a 52-week low of C$67.23 and a 52-week high of C$114.49.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

