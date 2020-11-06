Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

CERS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Cerus alerts:

NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. Cerus has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $964.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. Equities analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 21,621 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $148,752.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,246.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,214 shares of company stock worth $1,542,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 6.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.