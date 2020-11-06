Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Raised to $0.70

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDEV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.03.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 6.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,273,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,077.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,450 in the last 90 days. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 83,459,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 2,872,645 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 4,642,995 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,558,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 1,952,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 182,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.