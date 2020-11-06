Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Sells $2,170,700.00 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $2,170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth A. Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,170,000.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $2,216,550.00.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Centene by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.18.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

