CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,514 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.78% of CEL-SCI worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the first quarter worth $620,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 424.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the second quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of CVM opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

