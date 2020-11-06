CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $144.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.60.

CDW stock opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 75.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of CDW by 12.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $950,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in CDW by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

