CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited decreased its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CDK Global by 219.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 210.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,543.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

