Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $163.09 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $171.26. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $571,485.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.