Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 475.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 19,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,079,031.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,809.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $1,287,520.00. Insiders sold a total of 589,391 shares of company stock worth $28,928,244 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46,058 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

