Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Carter Bank & Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CARE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bank & Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bank & Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carter Bank & Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Carter Bank & Trust stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. Carter Bank & Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Carter Bank & Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Carter Bank & Trust by 381.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bank & Trust by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bank & Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bank & Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank & Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; fixed and variable rate mortgage loans; and insurance products.

