Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

CARR opened at $38.20 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.