Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CABGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

CABGY opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.77. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

