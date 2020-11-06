CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.26-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.1-149.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.33 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.01-1.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded CarGurus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.90.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $686,714.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,287 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 1,879 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $41,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,960.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 587,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,213,554. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.