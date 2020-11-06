Cardlytics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cardlytics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.08) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.13). William Blair also issued estimates for Cardlytics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Cardlytics stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $161,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,237,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 90,126 shares of company stock valued at $6,377,410 and have sold 39,739 shares valued at $3,075,523. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 30.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Cardlytics by 502.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.