Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $53.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

