Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.65-5.95 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.65-5.95 EPS.

CAH opened at $53.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

