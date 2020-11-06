Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Capitala Finance stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 111.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capitala Finance will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 17.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

